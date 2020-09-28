Tractor burnt at India Gate amid protest against farm bills

As the ongoing farmers' protests against the controversial Farmers' Bills turn violent, a tractor was burnt at Delhi's India Gate on Monday morning. The tractor was set on fire by a group of 15-20 Punjab Youth Congress workers while agitating against the farm legislations. This incident took place at 07:42 am and two fire tenders were sent to the spot.





#WATCH: Punjab Youth Congress workers stage a protest against the farm laws near India Gate in Delhi. A tractor was also set ablaze. pic.twitter.com/iA5z6WLGXR â ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

New Delhi DCP was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "Around 15-20 persons gathered here (India Gate) and tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off and a tractor was also removed. Those involved are being identified. Probe underway."

President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval to the three contentious farm bills amid nationwide protests by farmers. The three bills that have now become acts include- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.

President's assent came a day after the BJP's old time ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) severed its ties with the NDA over farm bills and termed the presidential approval as "dark day of the country". Punjab CM and Congress strongman, Captain Amarinder Singh termed the presidential nod to farm laws as "unfortunate and distressing" and added his government is exploring all options like probable amendments to the state laws for protecting farmers' interests.

Meanwhile, a statewide bandh is being organised across Karnataka to protest against recent amendments to the APMC and land reforms act made by the Yediyurappa government. The full day bandh call is supported by several pro-Kannada and other factions apart from the Congress and JD(S), who opposed these amendments in the Vidhana Soudha.