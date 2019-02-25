Twitter public policy head Colin Crowell appears before parliamentary panel; given 10 days to provide answers

Social networking service Twitter has been given 10 days to reply to Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology's questions in a written format. The panel meet will take place on 6th March now.

Twitter's Head of Public Policy, Colin Crowell today appeared before the panel chaired by BJP MP Anurag Thakur who asked him to ensure that the upcoming Indian elections are not undermined and influenced by foreign entities and asked it to synergise with the Election Commission to address important concerns.

Crowell appeared on behalf of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey before the Parliamentary Committee on IT. The Panel had sent the first notice to Twitter on February 1st followed by a second intimation on February 11th specifically asking Dorsey to appear before it. But, instead Crowell presented Twitter's case before the committee today.

The 31-member panel raised concerns about the citizens' data privacy and role of social media during elections. The committee may call executives of Twitter before it again to ensure that the upcoming elections are safeguarded against any foreign entities and the social media channel works in tandem with the Election Commission to address issues of misinformation, and lies getting viral.

The house panel will also hear the views of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram representatives on the subject of safeguarding citizens on social media on 6th March, according to sources.

The Indian Parliamentary committee is the fourth panel after US Congress, Singapore & European Union in the world that has asked the social media giant to present its case in front of the law makers. Twitter's conduct is under watch globally with regards to fake and bias news being propagated from its platform.