UK returnee from Andhra who fled from Delhi airport tests positive for new strain

An Andhra Pradesh-based woman, who managed to escape from the Delhi airport health authorities after her return from the UK last week, has tested positive for the new COVID-19 strain currently active in the island nation.

The woman managed to board a Vishakhapatnam-bound special train along with her son from New Delhi after having tested COVID-19 positive on December 22. Both reached Rajahmundry on December 24. She switched off her phone so she could not be tracked. They were later tracked and placed under quarantine as she tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials said her behaviour was dangerous as she is likely to have come in contact with many people on her 27-hour train journey. The state health commissioner said her son has tested negative for the contagion and that none of her contacts has tested positive so far.

With this, 11 close contacts of the woman have tested positive and one has been detected with the new virus strain in the state.

Meanwhile, at least 20 people who have returned from the UK have tested positive for the new coronavirus strain, which is believed to be 70 per cent more transmissible.

The Indian government has banned all the flights to the UK and hinted at an extension to the ban. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "I foresee a slight extension of the temporary suspension. I don't expect that extension to be a long or indefinite extension."

Also read: COVID-19 cases in Wuhan may have been 10 times higher, reveals study

Also read: UK coronavirus strain has 17 mutations in genetic material: CCMB Hyderabad