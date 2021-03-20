Unemployment, poverty, 'earnings of friends' rose under Modi govt: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the government, alleging that under it unemployment, price rise, poverty and income of its "friends" have increased.

"What did this government increase? Unemployment, inflation and poverty. And, only the earnings of friends," he said in a tweet in Hindi.





He cited a media report that claimed 9.9 crore people were part of the middle class before the COVID-19 outbreak and they were reduced to 6.6 crore after it.

