Unlock 5: Reopening of school not compulsory on October 15, clarifies MHA

Days after Centre issued Unlock 5 guidelines on reopening of schools, the Home Ministry on Friday clarified that it is not compulsory for schools to reopen on October 15.

Under the Unlock 5 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday, states and union territories have been given the flexibility to take a decision on reopening of schools and coaching institutions in a graded manner. The decision has to be taken in consultation with the respective school/ institution management, based on their assessment of the situation, and subject to certain conditions.

The Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday thanked the government for passing the order on reopening of schools.

"Home Ministry has allowed states to open schools from October 15 in a graded manner. I am grateful to the Home Minister for permission to reopen schools. The Home Ministry and Health Ministry have cooperated with the Education Ministry. Whether it be the conducting of JEE, NEET or the final exams, they have been really helpful," Pokhriyal said in a video message.

"Our objective is that the academic year of the students should be saved. My request is that vested interests should not do politics on the subject of education. The 33 crore students of our country should fight with the coronavirus education and emerge victorious in the battle," he added.

Here are the guidelines issued by Home Ministry for graded opening of schools after October 15:

As per the order, all schools and coaching institutes, outside containment zones, will be allowed to open in a graded manner after October 15.

Online/distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

Where schools are conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so.

Students may attend schools/ institutions only with the written consent of parents.

Attendance must not be enforced, and must depend entirely on parental consent.

States /UTs will prepare their own SOP regarding health and safety precautions for reopening of schools/institutions based on the SOP to be issued by Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, Government of India, keeping local requirements in view.

Schools, which are allowed to open, will have to mandatorily follow the SOP to be issued by Education Departments of States/ UTs.

