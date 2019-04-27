UP Board Result 2019: Tanu Tomar tops UPMSP Class 12 exams with 97.83%

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad announced the results for Class 12 board exams. The topper of Class 12 UP Board Exam 2019 is Tanu Tomar. She aced the exams with 97.83 per cent. The second rank-holder is Bhagyashree Upadhyay, followed by Akanksha Shukla. Upadhyay scored 97.2 per cent, while Shukla scored 94.80 per cent.

The Class 10 results were also declared. Gautam Raghuvanshi (Omkareshwar S.V.N school, Jawahar Nagar) topped with 97.17 per cent, while Shivam (Sri Sai Inter College Lakhperabagh Barabanki) scored 97% and Tanuja Vishwakarma (Maharani Lakshmibai Memorial Inter College Barabanki) scored 96.83%.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to congratulate the students. He said that this is only one of the many events in their lives that are yet to come.

This year 58 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exams. Out of this, 70.06 per cent students successfully cleared the exams.

Candidates can check their results in the following way:

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Board

Click on the link of 'results' for Class 10th and 12th exams

Once the link opens, enter your details like name and registration number

After entering the credentials, the result will be displayed on screen

Take a print out and keep it for future reference

Candidates can also check their using the mobile application. Students can download the app 'U.P. Board Results 2019' to check their UP Board 10th, 12th result.

Other websites to check UP Board result are- upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

