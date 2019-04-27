UP Board Result 2019 LIVE updates: UP Class 10th, 12th results declared; check at upresults.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the UP Board Result for Class 10th and 12th today at their official website upmsp.edu.in. Gautam Raghuvanshi has topped the UP Board high school exams securing an overall percentage of 97.17%. Tanu Tomar has topped the UP Board Class 12th exam 2019.

Earlier, the results were expected to be released at 12.30 pm, however due to delay, UPMSC announced the UP Board results at around 1 PM today. Candidates who had appeared for the Board exam can also check their results on upresults.nic.in, apart from the official website.

Students expecting their result today must keep their admit cards handy in order to check the result as soon as it is declared. Candidates can also check their UP Board results through SMS. As per reports, nearly 58 lakh students had given the UP board Class 10th and Class 12th exams, this year. UPMSC had conducted Class 10th board exams from February 7, 2019 to February 28, 2019. The UP Board Class 12th results were, however, conducted from February 7, 2019 to March 2, 2019.

In 2018, as many as 26.54 lakh students, including 1.79 lakh private examinees had registered for the exams out of which 11 lakh did not turn up.

Follow the UP Board Results 2019 LIVE updates on BusinessToday.In blog:

3:21pm: UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2019, here's how to check:

Visit the official website of UPMSP.

Click on the link for 'Results'.

Once the link is opened, enter your details like name and roll number.

The UP Board Result 2019 will be displayed on screen once you enter the credentials.

Take a print out and keep it for future references.

3:06pm: Class 12th students celebrate as UPMSP declares UP Board result today.

Visuals of celebrations from the school of Tanu Tomar who has topped the Class 12 UP Board Exam. pic.twitter.com/D9RqvZGwA3 â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 27 April 2019

1:55pm: Priyanka Gandhi congratulates UP Board toppers

UP à¤¬à¥à¤°à¥à¤¡ 2019 à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤«à¤² à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤­à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤à¤° à¤à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤-à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¤¬à¤§à¤¾à¤à¥¤

à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ à¤à¤à¥à¤à¤µà¤² à¤­à¤µà¤¿à¤·à¥à¤¯ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤

à¤à¥à¤¶à¤¿à¤¶ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¥ à¤°à¤¹à¤¿à¤à¥¤ à¤à¥à¤¶à¤¿à¤¶ à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤¹à¤®à¥à¤¶à¤¾ à¤à¤à¤à¤¾à¤à¤¯à¤¾à¤ à¤à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ â Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) 27 April 2019

1:36pm: UP Board Class 12th result pass percentage

This year, the UP Board has recorded a pass percentage of 70.06%.

1:31pm: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulates UP Board toppers

1:29pm: UP Board Class 12th result declared, check the percentage of first three toppers

Tanu Tomar (97.83%) Bhagyashree Upadhyaya (97.2%) Akanksha Shukla (94.80%)

1:25pm: UP Board Class 12th result 2019: Tanu Tomar tops with 97.83%

Tanu Tomar has emerged as the topper for the UP Board Class 12th examination 2019 securing an overall percentage of 97.83%.

1:10pm: UP Board result 2019: Check the schools of first three toppers

Gautam Raghuvanshi (Omkareshwar S.V.N school, Jawahar Nagar) Shivam (Sri Sai Inter College Lakhperabagh Barabanki) Tanuja Vishwakarma (Maharani Lakshmibai Memorial Inter College Barabanki)

1:07pm: Topper is from Omkareshwar S.V.N school in Jawahar Nagar

Topper Gautam Raghuvanshi is a student of Omkareshwar S.V.N school in Jawahar Nagar, Kanpur. He has secured an overall percentage of 97.17% in the UP Class 10th exam.

12:56pm: UP Board 10th result 2019: List of first three toppers

Gautam Raghuvanshi (97.17%) Shivam (97%) Tanuja Vishwakarma (96.83%)

Gautam Raghuvanshi tops the Uttar Pradesh Board High School exam with 97.17% marks. Shivam secures second spot with 97% marks and Tanuja Vishwakarma secures the third position with 96.83% marks. pic.twitter.com/RRVSXeYYAs

â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 27 April 2019





12:52pm: UP Board result declared, Gautam Raghuvanshi tops Class 10th board exams with 97.17%

UPMSP has declared the UP Board 10th, 12th result and Gautam Raghuvanshi has emerged as the topper securing an aggregate percentage of 97.17%.

12:44pm: Press Conference to begin shortly

UP Board result update: Reportedly, The press conference will begin shortly where the UP Board officials will announce the UP Board Class 10th and 12th result. The conference will be held at UPMSC's office in Lucknow.

12:24pm: UP Board 10th, 12th result delayed

The UP Board has just confirmed that the Class 10th, 12th board results have been delayed and the students can expect their UP Board result to be out in an hour from now. UPMSC will announce the results at upresults.nic.in.

12:20pm: How to check UP Board result using phone:

Open a web browser.

Visit the official website of UPMSC on your phone.

Once the homepage is opened, click on the link for 'results'.

Enter your credentials once the link opens.

Once your details the entered, the UP Board result 2019 will be displayed on screen.

12:05pm: UP Board Result: Last year, Anjali Verma topped the UP Board 10th exam with 96.33%, followed by Yashashvi who scored 94.5%.

11:32am: UP Board Result 2019: Seventeen people booked for mass cheating in UP Board 10th, 12th exam

As per reports, as many as 17 people have been booked under the Gangster Act for allegedly facilitating mass cheating during the UP Board examination 2019. The accused include a superintendent of the examination centre Yogender Pal amongst others. The incident came to light after a Special Task Force Raid took place during the Class 12th Physics exam.

11:24am: How to check UP Board Result using Mobile app:

Candidates can also check their UP Board results 2019 using a free mobile application. Students can download the app 'U.P. Board Results 2019' to check their UP Board 10th, 12th result.

11:22am:Other websites to check UP Board result are- upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

11:20am: The Uttar Pradesh Board will declare the UP Board Result 2019 at upmsp.edu.in.

11:10am:UP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2019: UPMSC will upload the UP Board Topper's answer sheet on its official website at least 10 days after the declaration of UP Board results.

11:00am:Last year, the UP Board Class 12th result was declared on April 29. The pass percentage was recorded at 72.27% for boysand 78.81% for girls.

10:55am: UPMSC has revised the re-evaluation fees. As per reports, the UP Board has increased the re-evaluation fees by as much as 5%. Now the candidates will have to pay Rs 500 instead of Rs 100 to get one paper re-evaluated, as per latest rules.

10:48am:Students who had appeared for the UP Board exams can also check their results through SMS.

Here's how the candidates can check their results through SMS:

For Class 12th results- Type UP10ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263

For Class 10th results- Type UP12ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263

10:40am: The candiates can check their UP Board Results 2019 at the following websites:

results.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

10:30am:Here's how to check the UP Board result 2019

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Board.

Click on the link of 'results' for Class 10th and 12th exams.

Once the link opens, enter your details like name and registration number.

After entering the credentials, the result will be displayed on screen.

Take a print out and keep it for future references.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: UP Board Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh board likely to declare Class 10, Class 12 results at upmsp.edu.in on April 27

Also read: UP Board Result 2019: Tanu Tomar tops UPMSP Class 12 exams with 97.83%