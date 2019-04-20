UP Board result 2019: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th board results to not release today; here's all you need to know:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishak (UPMSC) will not be releasing the UP Board Class 10th and 12th results today. Earlier, reports saying that the result will be released on April 20, 2019 were doing the rounds. Meanwhile, the UP Board has not announced another date for the declaration of results. The information, as and when available, would be notified on upresults.nic.in.

Prior to 2018, UP Board used to release the results by the end of May or June. However, last year, results were announced on April 29. According to reports, this year also the board is intending to declare the results in the month of April.

The declaration of the results is reportedly delayed due to the on-going election process, Times Now quoted sources close to the board as saying. Many officials were busy with the election duties causing the delay in announcement of results, as per sources. However, once the work is completed, the results will be declared, the report added.

Sources pegged that the results may be released in this week. They confirmed that the evaluation work is complete and the board will announce the date 2 days ahead of the results.

A total of 58,06,922 students had registered for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations this year. Though the exact number is not known, about 6 lakh of these candidates are expected to have given the examination a miss. A total of 8,354 schools became the exam centres. Very few cases of cheating were reported this year due to strict vigilance.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: TS Inter Result 2019: Here's how you can check your TSBIE intermediate result

Also read: TN HSC Result 2019 declared: Here's how you can check result at tnresults.nic.in