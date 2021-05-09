UP govt extends curfew till May 17 amid COVID surge

The Uttar Pradesh government, on Sunday, May 9, extended the duration of the partial curfew imposed in the state by another week till May 17 as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, an official spokesman said. All shops and establishments will remain shut till May 17 until further order by the UP government.

The decision has been taken by the state government to break the chain of COVID transmission as it continues to grip the country.

The previous curfew was slated to end on Monday, May 10, morning. The UP government had on April 29 announced that weekend curfews will also cover Mondays.

However, the state dispensation later extended the order till May 6 further protracting it until May 10.

On Saturday, 298 people died due to COVID-19 in UP. The state also registered 26,847 new coronavirus cases, taking its infection count to 14,80,315, as per the data provided by the UP government. The deadly virus has so far claimed 15,170 lives in the state.