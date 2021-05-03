COVID-19 restrictions extended till May 6 in UP

Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to extend the duration of the weekend lockdown by 48 hours till 7 am on May 6 (Thursday) given the surge in coronavirus cases. The curfew was slated to be lifted by May 4 (Wednesday) previously.

"The corona curfew from Friday 8pm to Tuesday 7am has been extended for 48 hours. Now it will continue till May 6 till 7am," Navneet Sehgal, UP government's Additional Chief Secretary, Information said. Sehgal added that this decision has been taken only for this week to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission.

Curfew has been extended for the second time in India's most populous state as the state government had announced last week that weekend lockdowns will covers Mondays as well.

Essential services will be allowed and vaccination will continue during this period. Medical shops and hospitals will also remain functional. Religious places, markets, shopping malls and restaurants will remain closed during this curfew.

The state government has advised people to stay indoors and those involved in essential services will be exempted from COVID-related restrictions.

Uttar Pradesh continues to be one of the top contributors to India's rising COVID-19 graph. The state reported 10,04,447 COVID-19 recoveries and 13,162 deaths due to coronavirus. The state has 2,95,752 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

