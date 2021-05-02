Upset with Madras HC's 'singularly responsible for COVID wave' remark, EC moves Supreme Court

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has moved the Supreme Court (SC) over the Madras HC's remarks against the polling body. The Election Commission, in its appeal to the apex court, said the high court's remarks were "uncalled for, blatantly disparaging and derogatory."

The Madras High Court had, on April 26, criticised the Election Commission for the surge in COVID-19 cases, holding it "singularly" responsible for the spread of the disease. "Election Commission officers should be booked on murder charges probably," said Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee.

"Were you on another planet when the election rallies were held? Public health is of paramount importance and it is distressing that constitutional authorities have to be reminded in such regard. It's only when a citizen survives that he'll be able to enjoy the rights that a democratic republic guarantees," he added.

"We have filed an appeal against the High Court orders," said Amit Sharma, Counsel for the Commission.

In its plea before the high court, the Commission said, "The media reports have tarnished the image of the ECI as an independent the constitutional agency that is entrusted with the constitutional responsibility of conducting elections."

India on Sunday reported its highest single-day toll of 3,689 Covid deaths. The country also saw a slight dip in the daily numbers with 3,92,488 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Also Read: COVID-19 surge: EC moves Supreme Court against Madras HC observations