Uttar Pradesh govt imposes coronavirus lockdown from July 10 till July 13

In the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases, Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday imposed a lockdown in the state starting 10 am on Friday, July 10 till 5 am on July 13. The Yogi Adityanath-led state government has taken this decision to cut the chain of transmission of coronavirus, Chief Secretary Rajendra Tiwari said today.

During the lockdown, starting 10 am on Friday, markets, haats, mandis and offices in all urban and rural areas will remain closed, Tiwari said.

As per the notification issued by the state government, all offices, markets and commercial establishments will remain closed. However, essential services will be allowed. Trains will also continue to operate, it said.

All essential and medical services will continue to function as normal during the lockdown period and there will be no restriction on the movement of people involved in these services. Besides, no restriction will be imposed on door-step delivery services.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 31,156 on Thursday, which is the fifth highest among states after Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. As per the data released by the government, a total of 20,331 patients have also recovered from the disease so far, while 845 people have succumbed to the COVId-19.

India has reported over 7.5 lakh confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 21,129 deaths as of Thursday, according to the Health Ministry's data. In the last 24 hours, the country registered 24,879 new cases, and an additional 487 deaths from COVID-19, ministry data showed. The number of recoveries stands at 4,76,377, while there are 2,69,789 active cases of coronavirus in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed. Therefore, around 62.08 per cent of patients have recovered from coronavirus in India. During the last 24 hours, a total of 19,997 COVID-19 patients have been cured.

