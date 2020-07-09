Coronavirus update: India reports 24,879 cases in a day, total over 7.5 lakh cases; death toll at 21,000

India has reported over 7.5 lakh confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 21,129 deaths as of Thursday, according to the Health Ministry's data. In the last 24 hours, the country registered 24,879 new cases, and an additional 487 deaths from COVID-19, ministry data showed.
The number of recoveries stands at 4,76,377, while there are 2,69,789 active cases of coronavirus in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed. Therefore, around 62.08 per cent of patients have recovered from coronavirus in India. During the last 24 hours, a total of 19,997 COVID-19 patients have been cured.
Of the total 21,129 deaths reported till 8 am, Maharashtra accounted for the highest -- 9,448 -- fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,213 deaths, Gujarat with 1,993, Tamil Nadu with 1,700, Uttar Pradesh with 845, West Bengal with 827, Madhya Pradesh with 629, Rajasthan with 482 and Karnataka with 470 deaths.
COVID-19 death toll reached 324 in Telangana, 282 in Haryana, 264 in Andhra Pradesh, 178 in Punjab, 149 in Jammu and Kashmir, 107 in Bihar, 46 in Uttarakhand, 48 in Odisha and 27 in Kerala.
Jharkhand has registered 22 deaths, Assam 16, Chhattisgarh, and Puducherry 14 each, Himachal Pradesh 11, Goa eight, Chandigarh seven, Arunachal Pradesh two and Meghalaya, Tripura and Ladakh have reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry. More than 70 per cent deaths took place due to comorbidities, it said.
Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 2,23,724, followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,22,350, Delhi at 1,04,864, Gujarat at 38,333, Uttar Pradesh at 31,156, Telangana at 29,536 and Karnataka at 28,877, according to the ministry's data.
Coronavirus tally has surpassed 20,000 in West Bengal, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh each. In Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, and Odisha, the tally has crossed 10,000. In Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Kerala, more than 5,000 COVID cases have been identified, so far.
States and Union Territories which have reported below 500 COVID cases are-- Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.
Here are state-wise coronavirus cases:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands -149
Andhra Pradesh- 22,259
Arunachal Pradesh -289
Assam- 13,336
Bihar-13,189
Chandigarh-513
Chhattisgarh-3,525
Dadra Nagar Haveli-408
Delhi-1,04,864
Goa-2,039
Gujarat- 38,333
Haryana- 18,690
Himachal Pradesh-1,101
Jammu and Kashmir-9,261
Jharkhand- 3,096
Karnataka-28,877
Kerala- 6,195
Ladakh-1,041
Madhya Pradesh-16,036
Maharashtra-2,23,724
Manipur-1,435
Meghalaya-80
Mizoram-197
Nagaland-657
Odisha-10,097
Puducherry-1,008
Punjab-6,907
Rajasthan-22,063
Sikkim-133
Tamil Nadu-1,22,350
Telengana-29,536
Tripura-1,761
Uttar Pradesh-31,156
Uttarakhand-3,258
West Bengal- 24,823
