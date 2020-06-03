Vijay Mallya not returning right away, extradition yet to be signed

Denying the reports that extradition documents of Vijay Mallya have been signed and the liquor baron may land in Mumbai anytime soon, senior government sources have told India Today that India is yet to receive any official communication from the UK authorities. On being asked when Vijay Mallya can be extradited, a senior government functionary, who is keeping a close eye on the developments, told India Today, "We are not aware if the UK Home Secretary has signed the documents. Till the time papers are not signed or we are communicated about his current status, it will be difficult to assume that when Vijay Mallya can be extradited."

The deadline for the UK Home Office Secretary to sign extradition documents in order to sent Vijay Mallya expires on June 11, 2020, as per the Extradition Act.

There is also a strong speculation that the liquor baron may have already applied for political asylum.

But sources say neither the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) nor the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has received any communication from the UK Home Office. The Indian High Commission in the UK hasn't received any concrete information either, India Today TV has learned.

Experts say that since Vijay Mallya has exhausted all legal options to avoid extradition, he's left with two options: he either gets asylum or approaches the European Human Rights Court.

If Mallya gets asylum on political grounds, he can stay in the UK for as long as he wants - given the treaty between India and Britain doesn't change, or unless he flouts any conditions.

If Mallya has applied for asylum, it would have happened much before the UK High Court order which found him to be a fit case for extradition to India, sources say.

If he sought asylum after the court's final order, then it will be rejected by the UK government.

By seeking asylum, the liquor baron can also delay the extradition further, since the UK Home Office won't take a decision on it until one is made on his asylum plea.