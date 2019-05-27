WB Board 12th Results 2019: West Bengal HS Result declared; CM Banerjee congratulates students

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared HS 2019 or Class 12th results today, May 27 . The West Bengal Class 12th board result was announced around 10 am at a press conference, at Rabindra Milan Mancha, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the Council. As many as 86.92 per cent students have passed West Bengal HS examination this year. In 2018, the pass percentage was recorded 83.75 per cent.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee congratulated all students who excelled and those who passed the Higher Secondary exams.
Students can access their results online fromthe offciial WBCHSE's official website wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.nic.in around 11 am.
The alternative websites where students can check their results are:
How to check West Bengal HS Results 2019 online:
- wbchse.nic.in (official website of the Council).wbresults.nic.in
- exametc.com
- results.shiksha
- westbengal.shiksha
- westbengalonline.in
- indiaresults.com
- examresults.net
- technoindiagroup.com
- technoindiauniversity.ac.in
- tigpublicschool.org
Step 1: Visit the official website: wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: In the home page, click on the 'West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education'
Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details in the respective fields
Step 4: Click on 'submit' button.
Step 5: The West Bengal result will be dispalyed on scree. Download the result and take a print out of it for future reference.
Students can check their results via SMS:
Exametc.com
SMS <WB12spaceRollnumber> to 54242
indiaresults.com
SMS <WB12spaceRollnumber> to 5676750
news18bangla.com
SMS <WB12spaceRollnumber> to 56263
Students can check their result via mobile app:
Students can egister their roll numbers and mobile numbers on exametc.com to get the result free on SMS.
Students may download the mobile app from results.shiksha to view the WB HS results.
The West Bengal higher secondary (Class 12) examination was conducted from February 26 and continued till March 13, 2019