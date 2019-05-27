WB Board 12th Results 2019: West Bengal HS Result declared; CM Banerjee congratulates students

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared HS 2019 or Class 12th results today, May 27 . The West Bengal Class 12th board result was announced around 10 am at a press conference, at Rabindra Milan Mancha, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the Council. As many as 86.92 per cent students have passed West Bengal HS examination this year. In 2018, the pass percentage was recorded 83.75 per cent.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee congratulated all students who excelled and those who passed the Higher Secondary exams.





Congratulations to all students who excelled and those who passed the Higher Secondary exams. Good wishes to your parents and teachers. Good luck for all your future endeavours â Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 27, 2019

Students can access their results online fromthe offciial WBCHSE's official website wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.nic.in around 11 am.

The alternative websites where students can check their results are:

wbchse.nic.in (official website of the Council).wbresults.nic.in

exametc.com

results.shiksha

westbengal.shiksha

westbengalonline.in

indiaresults.com

examresults.net

technoindiagroup.com

technoindiauniversity.ac.in

tigpublicschool.org

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: In the home page, click on the 'West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education'

Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details in the respective fields

Step 4: Click on 'submit' button.

Step 5: The West Bengal result will be dispalyed on scree. Download the result and take a print out of it for future reference.

Students can check their results via SMS:

Exametc.com

SMS <WB12spaceRollnumber> to 54242

indiaresults.com

SMS <WB12spaceRollnumber> to 5676750

news18bangla.com

SMS <WB12spaceRollnumber> to 56263

Students can check their result via mobile app:

Students can egister their roll numbers and mobile numbers on exametc.com to get the result free on SMS.

Students may download the mobile app from results.shiksha to view the WB HS results.

The West Bengal higher secondary (Class 12) examination was conducted from February 26 and continued till March 13, 2019