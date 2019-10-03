WEF India Economic Summit Live Updates: US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross raises trade deficit issue

US Commerce Secretary at the World Economic Summit in India on Thursday said he believed India would be able to sustain a "balancing act" between small retailers and international e-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart. Union Minister Piyush Goyal said India was not opposed to e-commerce but needed to protect smaller firms, and that the spirit of the Indian law was to protect small retailers, couldn't let them fall.

1.40 PM: Wilbur L Ross: "We upgraded India in defence, this was a deliberately done. Vietnam is a good example of a country which has picked up certain sectors and they are working on it now. Part of what developing countries can do is to look at certain sectors and work on them to be competitive and to get results."

1.36 PM: Sunil Bharti Mittal, Bharti Airtel Chairman: "Look at India (FB, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat) all are dominate in India now. This means that a lot of money of going to US. These are all large US companies'. Many of us have invested in US, we are warmly treated there. India is not developed we are developing and US by virtue of being a world power needs to understand us more and help us."

1.35 PM: Rubana Huq, Chairperson, Mohammadi Group Ltd: "Vietnam is the country that has benefited a lot from the China-US trade war. Bangladesh doesn't have GSP from the US. Bangladesh has the issue of labour rights, which is more perception driven than anything else. Bangladesh is growing but we need a lot more."

1.30 PM: Piyush Goyal: "Amazon may have over invested earlier that is why they are not cutting on investment in India. But I am reiterating that there isn't any policy change from India's end. We need to make sure Indian consumers have money and jobs before they can go out and invest."

1.20 PM: Wilbur L Ross: "President Trump has gone out of his way to have a good relationship with PM Modi, it has never happened before in US."

1.00 PM: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that India's stand on the issue of high tariffs on US products and regulations concerning e-commerce companies was very clear and that the "spirit of Indian law" was to "protect small retailers".