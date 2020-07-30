West Bengal total lockdown: No flight operations at Kolkata airport for 7 days in August

West Bengal lockdown: Operations at West Bengal's Netaji Subash Chandra Bose International Airport will remain suspended for seven days in August as part of the biweekly lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Flight operations shall remain suspended on August 5, August 8, August 16, August 17, August 23, August 24 and August 31, 2020.
Passengers are advised to contact concerned airlines regarding any queries related to flight schedule. The decision to enforce biweekly lockdown in the state was taken after consulting experts to control the rising number of coronavirus cases.
Total lockdown will be in place on August 5, August 8, August 16, August 17, August 23, August 24 and August 31, 2020.
What's open
- Establishments dealing with essential services
- Medical shops, health establishments and petrol pumps
- Courts and fire brigade services
- Inter-state goods transportation
- e-commerce
- Healthcare workers, people employed in emergency services can use private transport
- Restaurants, hotels with home delivery facility
What's closed
- Domestic or international flights
- Trains
- Government, private and industrial establishments, apart from essential services
- Private transportation
- Crowded markets
- Schools, colleges and other educational institutions
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the biweekly lockdown in the state will continue in August, with curbs on all days except Eid-ul-Adha, Rakshabandhan and Independence Day. Mamata Banerjee said that there won't be any lockdown this week due to Eid-ul-Adha. She also stated that minorities should cooperate and avoid any religious gatherings.
According to Health Ministry website, West Bengal has reported over 60, 000 COVID-19 positive cases and 1,411 deaths so far.