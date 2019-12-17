Who is Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, the next Indian Army chief

The current Vice Chief of the Indian Army Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane has been named the next Army chief of India. General Bipin Rawat is scheduled to retire on December 31 after his three-year tenure comes to an end. General Rawat is expected to be appointed the country's first Chief of Defence Staff.

The decorated officer will serve till April 2022. Lt Gen Naravane said in his first reaction after his appointment as Army chief, "It is an honour to be given this responsibility."

Here's all you need to know about the next Chief of Indian Army, Lt Gen Naravane:

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy, Lt Gen Naravane has served the army for 37 long years.

Lt Gen Naravane was commissioned into the 7th battalion of the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment in June 1980.

In his illustrious career, Lt Gen Naravane has served in multiple command and staff appointments in peace and field environments. He has also served in highly counter-insurgency missions in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

Lt Gen Naravane was part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka. He also served for three years as India's defence attache at the Indian Embassy in Myanmar.

The Lieutenant General has also commanded a Rashtriya Rifles battalion in Jammu and Kashmir as well as an infantry brigade on the eastern front.

The decorated officer has been awarded the Sena Medal (Distinguished) for commanding his battalion in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt Gen Naravane has also received the Vashisht Sena Medal for his services as the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North) in Nagaland. He received the Ati Vashisht Seva Medal for commanding a strike corps.

Lt Gen Naravane had also headed the Army Training Command (ARTRAC).

