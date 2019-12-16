Lt Gen Major Mukund Naravane appointed as new Chief of Army Staff

Lt General Manoj Mukund Naravane has been appointed as the Chief of Army Staff. He will succeed Army chief General Bipin Rawat, who is due to retire on December 31 after a three-year-long stint. Lt Gen Naravane is currently serving as Vice Chief of Army Staff.

News agency PTI quoted sources as saying that Naravane's appointment has been cleared at the highest level, adding the government has followed the principle of seniority in the appointment.

Before taking charge as Vice Chief of Army Staff in September, Lt Gen Naravane was heading the Eastern Command of the Army which takes care of India's nearly 4,000-km border with China.

Lt Gen Naravane is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Military Academy (IMA). He was commissioned into the 7th Battalion, the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment in June 1980.

In a distinguished military career spanning almost four decades, he has served in numerous commands and staff appointments in peace, field and highly active counter-insurgency environments in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast. He has also served as a Defence Attache at the Indian Embassy in Myanmar for three years.

Lt Gen Naravane is a decorated officer who has been awarded the 'Sena Medal' (Distinguished) for commanding his battalion in Jammu and Kashmir. He is also a recipient of the 'Vishisht Seva Medal' for his services as the Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) in Nagaland and the 'Ati Vishisht Seva Medal' for commanding a prestigious strike corps. He was also honoured with 'Param Vishisht Seva Medal' for his distinguished services as the GOC-in-C of the Army Training Command.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

