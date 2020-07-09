Who is Vikas Dubey, main accused in Kanpur encounter case: All you need to know

History sheeter Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter that claimed the lives of 8 police officers, was arrested from a temple in Ujjain a few hours back. He was arrested after a high voltage drama that unfolded at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, where he allegedly shouted "Main hoon Vikas Dubey, Kanpur Wala"(I am Vikas Dubey from Kanpur). Police were alerted and the murder accused was arrested. As the policemen escorted him towards the police vehicle, Dubey again shouted the same words again, the video footage reveals.

Eight police officers were killed in an encounter with some criminals in Kanpur's Dikru village on July 3. This incident took place when the UP police personnel were approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey. A hail of bullets was showered on the cops from building rooftops as they were about to reach the hideout of the gangster. According to Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, HC Awasthi, a case under Section 307 was lodged against Dubey and the police had gone to arrest him. JCBs were put in the way to obstruct the movement of police vehicles.

All you need to know about Vikas Dubey

Vikas Dubey has trodden a long, bloody path from committing his first murder in 1992 to killing 8 police officers in the Kanpur ambush. This Kanpur gangster has as many as 60 criminal cases against him. Dubey resides in the Dikru village and reportedly also has his own private army.

Vikas Dubey also tried his hand at politics. In 1996, Dubey joined the Bahujan Samaj Party, following in his mentor Harikishan Srivastava's footsteps.

Vikas Dubey is also the prime accused in the sensational murder of the principal of the Tara Chand Inter College, Sidheshwar Pandey in 2000. This murder was committed over a land dispute. Even before the heat of the matter could die down, Vikas committed another murder in 2001.

He murdered state minister Santosh Shukla inside the Shivli police station. The late BJP leader's family accused the police of being spectators. Dubey was acquitted of all charges due to lack of evidence by a sessions court.

The murder was reportedly the political fallout of the rivalry between Harikishan Srivastava and Santosh Shukla.

