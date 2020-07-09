Kanpur ambush: 2 aides of wanted gangster Vikas Dubey shot dead in encounters

Two aides of gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the ambush and murder of 8 police officers in Kanpur, were shot dead early on Thursday morning in separate encounters. Prabhat alias Kartikeya, one of the two aides killed, was arrested on Tuesday from Faridabad after Dubey was spotted at a hotel in Delhi. He was being brought back to Kanpur with another man arrested with him when he was attempting to escape the police custody.

So far, three of Vikas Dubey's aides have been shot dead by the police as Amar Dubey, who carried a reward of Rs 25,000 was shot dead in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) in Hamirpur yesterday. Vikas Dubey, who carries a bounty of Rs 2.5 lakh is still absconding.

According to an NDTV report, the cops accompanying Prabhat were trying to change a tyre when he snatched a pistol from them and tried to run away. Prabhat shot at the cops, followed by retaliatory firing. Prabhat was shot in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital where he died due to injuries.

Another aide of Vikas Dubey, Ranbir alias Bauva Dubey, was also shot dead early morning. He had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on him. At around 3 am, a Swift Dzire was looted by four armed men on a Scorpio. Cops apprehended them an hour later but they tried to escape. During the chase, one of the men suffered multiple injuries in crossfire. He was declared brought dead at the hospital, police said.

He was later identified as Ranbir Dubey alias Bauva, an aide of the notorious gangster Vikas Dubey. A pistol, a double barrel gun and several cartridges were recovered after the encounter but three men, who were with Ranbir, managed to flee.

