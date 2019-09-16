Wholesale inflation unchanged in August at 1.08%

Wholesale inflation, based on monthly WPI, remained unchanged at 1.08 per cent in August. In July, wholesale inflation had come down to its lowest in 23 months, since July 2017, when it was 1.88 per cent. WPI was 4.62 per cent in 2018.

"Build up inflation rate in the financial year so far was 1.25% compared to a build up rate of 3.27% in the corresponding period of the previous year," mentioned an official release by PIB.

In the primary articles category that has a weightage of 22.62 percent, inflation rose by 1.3 per cent over the previous month. In the food articles group WPI rose by 1.4 per cent, while non-food articles rose by 0.9 per cent. The index for crude petroleum and natural gas group rose by 1.4 per cent.

In the fuel and power category that has a weightage of 13.15 per cent, inflation rose by 0.1 per cent.

The manufactured products category that has a weightage of 64.23 per cent witnessed inflation declining by 0.3 per cent. The index for manufacture of food products group rose by 1.1 per cent, while for manufacture of beverages group rose by 0.6 per cent. The index for manufacture of textiles group declined by 0.8 per cent, while WPI rose 0.8 per cent in the manufacture of leather and related products group.

"The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group increased from 4.54% in July, 2019 to 5.75% in August, 2019," stated the official release.

