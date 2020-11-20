Wife can ask husband's salary under Right to Information: CIC

The Central Information Commission (CIC) on November 19 said that a wife has the right to know her husband's salary and seek information about the same through Right to Information (RTI).

While hearing the matter, the CIC turned down the denial of information to the complainant seeking information about her husband's gross and taxable income, and directed the income tax department of Jodhpur to provide the said information in 15 days from the date of the order.

The CIC further rejected the argument that such information pertained to a third party and said it does not come under the definition of information under RTI.

The major decision from the CIC came after it heard an appeal filed by Rahmat Bano of Jodhpur after the IT department held that the information sought by her on her husband's income belonged to a third party.

Apart from this time, the CIC earlier while hearing other cases also had said that the wives of government servants have a "right" to know salary particulars of their husbands and these details should also be made public through the RTI Act.