Will have to prioritise COVID-19 vaccination as per vaccine availability, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the country will have to prioritise COVID-19 vaccination as per the availability of vaccines.

Amidst a second wave of coronavirus cases being witnessed in the country, Modi held a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of the state for containment of the pandemic.

The prime minister said the vaccination criteria in India is not different from that in rich countries of the world. While efforts are on to increase manufacturing capacity and development of new medicines, the country will have to prioritise vaccination as per the availability of vaccines, he said.

He also asked states to make efforts to achieve 100 per cent vaccination in the age group of above 45 years, which is currently eligible for vaccination. Saying that April 11 is the birth anniversary of social activist Jyotiba Phule and April 14 of Babasaheb Ambedkar, Modi advised states to observe April 11 to April 14 as 'Tika Utsav' or vaccination festival to vaccinate the maximum number of people.

