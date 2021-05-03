Will work closely with the new DMK govt on focused agenda, says CII

Trade body Confederation of Indian Industry on Monday said it would work closely with the new government in Tamil Nadu on a focused agenda towards making "the State a leader in all spheres of development." The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has won the assembly polls for which the results were declared on Sunday by the Election Commission.

"CII congratulates DMK President M K Stalin for winning the Tamil Nadu state assembly elections held in April 2021. This landmark victory has demonstrated the popular support of the people of Tamil Nadu," CII Southern region chairman, C K Ranganathan said. CII would work closely with the new government on a 'focused agenda' comprising manufacturing, micro, small and medium enterprises, skill development, entrepreneurship, infrastructure, renewable energy among others, he added.

"CII looks forward to working closely with the government of Tamil Nadu in making the State a leader in all spheres of development", he said. He stated the industry body was engaged with the government in its fight against the COVID-19.

"CII and its members are committed to work hand in hand with the state government in coming out of the COVID crisis soon," he said. CII Tamil Nadu chairman, S Chandrakumar said, the new government's primary focus should be on the economic development of the state, generating more employment opportunities and increasing new investments.

"However, the new government will need to get to the root of the current pandemic and take quick control measures and plan for a robust public health plan in the immediate future which is the need of the hour," he said.

