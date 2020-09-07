Working to make India 'knowledge economy': PM Modi on New Education Policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the government was working to make India the "knowledge economy" of the 21st century. The PM said, "India has been an ancient centre of learning; we are working to make it a hub of the knowledge economy in the 21st century". He also said that the New Education Policy will tackle the issue of brain-drain from India.

"To tackle the brain drain, the National Education Policy (NEP) has paved the way for opening campuses of best international institutions in the country to bring them within reach of youth from simple families," PM Modi said.

According to PM Modi, the NEP will prepare the youth of the country with knowledge and skills for the future.

The prime minister was addressing the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on National Education Policy through video conference.

PM Modi added that the new education policy has focused on 'learning' instead of 'studying' and is based on "critical thinking rather than curriculum". He said NEP has focused on three Ps--'passion', 'practicality', and 'performance'.

The video conference was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, and Vice-Chancellors of universities.

The conference titled 'Role of NEP 2020in Transforming Higher Education' was organised by the Ministry of Education.

PM Modi said that the National Education Policy had been made with the intention to bring higher education out of the silos and keep the administration's interference to a minimum.