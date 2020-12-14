WPI inflation rises to 1.55% in November

WPI -- Wholesale Price Index -- based inflation rose to 1.55 per cent in November. It was 1.48 per cent in October. WPI inflation in October was at an eight-month high due to costlier manufactured products.

November WPI year ago was 0.58 per cent due to an increase in prices of food articles. "The rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at (1.55%) (provisional) for the month of November, 2020 (over November, 2019) as compared to 0.58% during the corresponding month of the previous year," said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The index for primary articles declined by 0.79 per cent to 151.2 in November from 152.4 in October. Prices of non-food articles increased 6.17 per cent in November as compared to October. Prices of minerals declined 13.19 per cent, crude petroleum and natural gas declined 11.11 per cent and food articles declined 0.82 per cent in November as compared to the month prior.

Fuel and power index increased by 0.22 per cent to 91.3 in November as opposed to 91.1 in October. "Prices of Mineral Oils (0.39%) and Coal (0.08%) increased in November, 2020 as compared to October, 2020. Prices of electricity remain unchanged," stated the ministry.

The index for manufactured products increased by 0.83 per cent to 121.3 in November. It was 120.3 for the month of October.

"The Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group have decreased from 159.3 in October, 2020 to 158.9 in November, 2020. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 5.78% in October, 2020 to 4.27% in November, 2020," stated the ministry.

