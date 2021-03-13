Yashwant Sinha joins TMC; says there's nobody to monitor govt's 'whimsical' behaviour

Ahead of upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, former union finance minister and BJP leader Yashwant Sinha has joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata. While addressing a press conference after his induction into the Mamata Banerjee-led party, Sinha said there is no one to monitor the government and went on to invoke late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

At a presser, Sinha said at TMC Bhawan, "Nobody is there to put a stop to the government's whimsical behaviour. You can see what's happening in the country and nobody seems to be worried. Farmers are sitting at the borders, migrant workers are forced to walk back home. Health, education everything is in doldrums. The aim of the ruling party seems to be to win elections somehow. There is a lot of difference between Atal ji's party and the one of today, Atal ji believed in consensus, today's government believes in crushing."

Sinha told news agency ANI, "The tipping point was the attack on Mamata Ji in Nandigram. It was the moment of decision to join TMC and support Mamata Ji," adding he was disappointed that the Election Commission ceases to be an independent institution.





Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joins Trinamool Congress in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/21P5IDcMab â ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2021

He said most institutions have become weak. "I would like to say that the country is going through an extraordinary situation. The strength of democracy lies in the institutions of democracy. Today mostly all institutions have become weak. This includes the judiciary too, unfortunately."

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee has been discharged from the SSKM Hospital, Kolkata, two days after she accidently fractured her leg during her Nandigram visit.

