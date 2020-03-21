YES Bank scam: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal appears before ED

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal on Saturday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and his family members, officials said.

They said Goyal's statement will be recorded by the investigating officer of the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at its office in Ballard Estate here.

Jet Airways' loan exposure to the crisis-ridden Yes Bank is about Rs 550 crore.

Goyal was first summoned by the central probe agency on March 18 but he cited the reason of tending to an ill relative for skipping the summons.

He was given a fresh time and deposed Saturday, they said.

The agency initiated action against Kapoor and his family members and raided him soon after the Reserve Bank imposed a moratorium on the "stressed" Yes Bank earlier this month.

Normal banking operations for Yes Bank customers were re-started on Wednesday.

