As on March 9, 2021, govt received Rs 21,303 crore from disinvestment proceeds, amounting to 66.6% of the revised estimate for FY21. Disinvestment receipts exceeded the target during FY17, FY18 and FY19, while falling short in FY15 and FY20.

