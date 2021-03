India has administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 3.06 crore people, till March 18, 2021. That's only 2.3% of 135.5 crore population. Both doses have been given to only 0.5%. At this rate, vaccinating 70% Indians-the herd immunity threshold-will take 10.8 years.

Also Read: SC stays hearings on COVID-19 vaccines in Delhi, Bombay HCs