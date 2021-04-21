Business Today
Loading...

Oxygen shortage myth or reality?

At current rate, daily medical oxygen consumption is only 54% of production capacity on April 12, 2021

Mudit Kapoor | April 21, 2021 | Updated 10:25 IST
Oxygen shortage myth or reality?

At full capacity, India's daily oxygen production far outpaces supply. At current rate, daily medical oxygen consumption is only 54% of production capacity on April 12, 2021 (industrial oxygen is converted into medical-grade by purifying it to more than 93%). COVID-19 patients who require urgent oxygen support are unable to get it due to shortage of cylinders and tankers

COVID-19 crisis: IAF, DRDO come to the rescue as India faces acute oxygen shortage

Vedanta offers to supply oxygen from closed Tuticorin Sterlite Copper plant

  • Print
  • COMMENT
Tags: Oxygen shortage | oxygen supply shortage | oxygen availability | oxygen crisis | covid oxygen crisis | pxygen production | oxygen support | covid19 india | covid second wave
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close