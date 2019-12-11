Citizenship Amendment Bill passed in Rajya Sabha with 125 votes

The Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 a day after the contentious legislation was approved by the Lok Sabha. 125 members of the Upper House of Parliament voted in favour of the Bill, whereas 105 voted against it.

Besides BJP, its allies such as JD-U and SAD, the legislation was supported by AIADMK, BJD, TDP and YSR-Congress. Shiv Sena, BJP's estranged ally which had supported the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, decided to abstain from voting on it in Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha rejected motions to send the bill to a select committee of the House with 124 members voting against it as compared to 99 in its favour. The House also rejected several amendments moved by opposition members to the bill, most by voice vote. Cleared by both Houses of the Parliament, the Bill will now be sent to President Ram Nath Kovind for his consent.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill aims to give citizenship to illegal immigrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The bill also introduced some changes in provisions related to registration of Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders.