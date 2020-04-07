Coronavirus: British PM Boris Johnson shifted to ICU

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been shifted to intensive care unit after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, reported BBC. He was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital on Sunday, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus, as he showed persistent symptoms of the respiratory infection.

"On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests. This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus," a Downing Street spokesperson had said.

ALSO READ:Coronavirus in UK: Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for testing positive

On Friday, Johnson had extended his isolation from the mandated seven days as he still had a temperature, one of the symptoms associated with coronavirus. "Although I'm feeling better and I've done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom. I still have a temperature and so, in accordance with government advice, I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes," Johnson had said in a video message.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump had extended his good wishes to Johnson, saying that all Americans prayed for his good health."I want to express our nation's well wishes to Prime Minister Johnson as he wages his own personal fight with the virus," Trump told reporters during a press briefing at the White House.

ALSO READ:Coronavirus: Trump extends best wishes to UK PM Boris Johnson