Business Today
Loading...

Coronavirus: Trump extends best wishes to UK PM Boris Johnson

Johnson was admitted to a hospital on Sunday as a precautionary step and for some tests as he continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus

twitter-logo PTI        Last Updated: April 6, 2020  | 07:56 IST
Coronavirus: Trump extends best wishes to UK PM Boris Johnson
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has extended his well wishes to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was admitted to a hospital for further coronavirus tests after testing positive last month.

Johnson was admitted to a hospital on Sunday as a precautionary step and for some tests as he continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

"I want to express our nation's well wishes to Prime Minister Johnson as he wages his own personal fight with the virus, Trump told reporters during a press briefing at the White House on Sunday.

He said all the Americans prayed for Johnson's good health.

He is a friend of mine, he is a great gentleman and a great leader. He is as you know he was brought to the hospital today but I'm hopeful and day sure that he's going to be fine. He's strong man, strong person, Trump said.

Also read: Coronavirus update: Hydroxycloroquine showing good results, says Donald Trump

Also read: Coronavirus is worst crisis since World War II: UN Chief Antonio Guterres

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Coronavirus | Donald Trump | Boris Johnson | White House press briefing | Donald Trump press briefing | Donald Trump white house | Boris Johnson corona positive | Boris Johnson UK | Coronavirus updates | Coronavirus news
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close