Planning to move to Canada? New scheme will make the process faster

Canada is set to make its Global Talent Stream (GTS) programme a permanent scheme. GTS offers a swift and trouble-free course to work in Canada which will benefit aspiring Indians including those based in the US currently with science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) background to cash in on the emerging job opportunities in the country.

GTS enables the sponsoring employers to get the application processing work done within two weeks. Moreover, the job aspirants who get hired under the GTS route earn valuable work experience in Canada which gives them an edge when they apply for the permanent residency under the Express Entry Route (which is a point-based selection system for Canadian immigration), The Times of India reported.

About 41,000 invites were issued to Indians in 2018 marking a 13 per cent rise compared to 36,310 invites in 2017, according to statistics provided to the news daily by the department of'Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada'.

"We are attracting some of the most highly skilled people of the world, through our global skills strategy," Ahmed Hussen, minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship Canada (IRCC), said in the budget document, tabled recently.

There were growing calls to make GTS which is a two-year pilot project permanent, especially from Canada's mushrooming tech sector.

The Canadian budget for the year 2019 notices that the GTS programme has spawned commitments from Canadian employers to create 40,000 new jobs for the Canadian and permanent residents, as per the report.

GTS which is hailed by the experts as not just an immigration programme, but a strategy by companies to build diverse and innovative teams is divided into two categories.

Category A that requires the sponsoring employer (an innovative company) to be validated by a designated referral partner such as regional development agencies. The sponsoring employers must be looking to hire 'unique and specialised talent'.

While Category B necessitates the sponsoring employees to exhibit their willingness to fill in positions on the 'Global Talent Occupation List' and are required to hire highly skilled international workers. However, the specified wage requirements must be met in both cases.

