China launches remote sensing satellite Yaogan-33

The satellite, Yaogan-33, was launched aboard a Long March-4C rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully

twitter-logoPTI | December 28, 2020 | Updated 13:20 IST
Yaogan-33 was the 357th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series

China has successfully launched a new remote sensing satellite into space, official media reported on Monday.

The satellite was launched on Sunday night from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The satellite, Yaogan-33, was launched aboard a Long March-4C rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully. It was the 357th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, the report said.

The mission also sent a micro and nano technology experiment satellite into orbit.

The two satellites will be used for scientific experiments, land resources survey, crop yield estimation and disaster prevention and reduction.

remote sensing satellite | Yaogan-33 | China remote sensing satellite | China Yaogan-33 | China remote sensing satellite Yaogan-33 | China launches remote sensing satellite | China launches Yaogan-33 | Long March-4C rocket
