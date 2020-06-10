Coronavirus crisis: 9 countries that successfully controlled the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has spread across almost all the countries in the world, leaving behind a trail of death and financial ruin. Be it the European countries or the US, and India, coronavirus induced-lockdowns have affected the economic conditions of every country.

Amid this global pandemic that started from Wuhan in China in December 2019, some countries prudently fought against this deadly virus, while some struggled. So far, countries that have won the battle against the coronavirus outbreak are predominantly small ones with less to very less population.

There are at least nine countries in the world that have successfully controlled COVID-19 so far. These include New Zealand, Iceland, Tanzania, Fiji, Montenegro, Vatican City, Seychelles, Mauritius, and Papua New Guinea.

1. NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand reported its first coronavirus case on February 28, 2020. On March 25, just like India, New Zealand enforced one of the strictest coronavirus lockdowns in the world. The pandemic peaked in early April in New Zealand, with 89 new cases recorded per day and 929 active cases.

By June 8, the country did not report any active cases. The last case was reported on May 22. Overall, New Zealand had a total of 1,504 cases (1,154 confirmed and 350 probable[a]) and 22 people have died from the virus.

2. TANZANIA

Tanzania's President John Magufuli has declared the country "coronavirus-free". Tanzania received the first coronavirus case on March 16. On 29 April, the last day official data was released, there were 509 cases, with 21 deaths in the East African country.

However, in May-end its President said only four patients were under treatment.

3. ICELAND

The tiny island nation with a population of 360,000 reported its case on February 28. The Icelandic health-care system started testing people on January 31, one month before the first official case was detected. Iceland had reported around 1,800 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths.

There have been only three new cases so far this month. Now, Iceland will open its airports to tourism on June 15.

4. MONTENEGRO

One of Europe's smallest countries with a population of a little over 6 lakh, the country has not reported any new case of coronavirus AFTER May 24. The country reported 324 coronavirus cases and nine deaths in 68 days.

The first coronavirus case was confirmed on March 17.

5. FIJI

Fiji declared itself coronavirus-free on June 5. The small island country with a population of 930,000 reported its first COVID-19 cases in mid-March. A total of 18 people were infected from the deadly virus in the pacific island nation. All of them recovered. Fiji has not reported a single death from COVID infection. The country's recovery rate is 100 per cent.

6. SEYCHELLES

With just 11 confirmed cases, life in Seychelles began returning to normal in early-May, when no new positive case of coronavirus was reported. Seychelles reported the fist confirmed case of coronavirus on March 14, 2020. By April 6, there were 11 confirmed cases.

Seychelles went into lockdown on April 8, shutting non-essential services and banning all movement aside from grocery shopping. The Seychelles government declared the country free of COVID-19 on May 18.

7. PAPUA NEW GUINEA

The Pacific nation declared itself free of the coronavirus on May 4. It had 24 cases of Covid-19 and no deaths from the virus.

8.VATICAN CITY

On March 5, the holy city reported its first coronavirus case. On June 6, Vatican City declared itself coronavirus free. It reported the last confirmed case of COVID-19 on May 16. Overall, Vatican City reported 17 coronavirus cases and one death.

9. MAURITIUS

According to a statement by the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA), no new cases have been recorded in Mauritius for 20 consecutive days as of May 17. In the island nation, 332 confirmed cases of coronavirus appeared, out of which 322 recovered, and 10 died.

