Elected US President because Barack Obama did 'such a bad job': Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump has asserted that he jumped into politics and was elected as the president of the country because his predecessor, Barack Obama, did not do a good job.

"I enjoyed my previous life very much. But they (Obama and Joe Biden) did such a bad job that I stand before you as president," he told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. "President Obama did not do a good job. And the reason I'm here is because of President Obama and Joe Biden, because if they did a good job I wouldn't be here. And probably, if they did a good job, I wouldn't have even run," Trump said.

Biden, who served as the vice president of the country during the eight years of the Obama administration, is now the presidential nominee of the Democratic Party. He would challenge Trump in the November presidential elections. The US president was responding to a question on Obama's speech at the Democratic National Convention on August 20.

According to excerpts of the speech released by the Biden campaign, Obama says Trump has disappointed the country as the president. "I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care," Obama plans to say, as per the excerpts.

"But he never did. He's shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves," Obama will say.

"Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't. And the consequences of that failure are severe: 170,000 Americans dead, millions of jobs gone. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before," the excerpts of the former president's speech read.

