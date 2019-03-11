Business Today

Ethiopia Airlines crash: UN consultant Shikha Garg among 4 Indians killed, confirms Sushma Swaraj

Shikha Garg, a UN consultant attached with the Environment Ministry was on her way to attend a United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) meeting in Nairobi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said Sunday.

Ethiopia Airlines crash: UN consultant Shikha Garg among 4 Indians killed, confirms Sushma Swaraj
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that the Indian nationals killed in the Ethiopia Plane Crash are Vaidya Pannagesh Bhaskar, Vaidya Hansin Annagesh, Nukavarapu Manisha and Shikha Garg as informed to her by the Indian Embassy in Ethiopia.

A UN consultant attached with the Environment Ministry was among four Indians killed on board an Ethiopian airlines plane that crashed soon after taking-off from Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa and headed to Nairobi in Kenya, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said Sunday.

Shikha Garg, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) consultant attached with the Environment Ministry was on her way to attend a United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) meeting in Nairobi. "My colleague Dr Harsh Vardhan (Environment Minister) has confirmed that Ms.Shikha Garg is a Consultant with the Ministry of Environment and Forests. She was travelling to attend the UNEP meeting in Nairobi," Swaraj said.

Swarah also sought twitterati's help in reaching Garg and other deceased Indian nationals' families.

The Minister has asked the Indian high commissioner in Ethiopia to extend all possible help to the families of the victims killed in crash. Swaraj said that the Indian nationals killed in the crash are Vaidya Pannagesh Bhaskar, Vaidya Hansin Annagesh, Nukavarapu Manisha and Shikha Garg as informed to her by the Indian Embassy in Ethiopia.

"I am sorry to know about the unfortunate crash of Ethiopian Airlines plane ET 302. We have lost four Indian nationals in the air crash. I have asked Indian High Commissioner in Ethiopia to provide all help and assistance to the bereaved families," Swaraj tweeted.

Meanwhile PM Modi also condoled the unfortunate deaths in Ethiopia. "Anguished by the loss of lives due to the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane. My thoughts are with the bereaved families." he tweeted.

"My condolences to the families of four Indian nationals who have died in an unfortunate crash of Ethiopian Airlines. Sadly, a UNDP consultant attached to my ministry @moefcc Ms Shikha Garg, also died in the crash. My prayers for the departed souls," Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

The Ethiopian State broadcaster EBC reported no survivors in the crash killing all 157 on board, 149 passengers and 8 crew members. The state TV also said that there were 35 nationalities amongst the dead.

The Boeing 737 Max plane crashed roughly six minutes after an early morning take-off around 8.44 am local time from Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa on its way to Kenya's capital Nairobi.

According to air traffic monitor Flightradar24, the plane had manifested unstable vertical speed soon after taking-off and crashed near Tulu Fara village outside the town of Bishoftu, around 50 km south of Addis Ababa.

The state-owned Ethiopian is considered the best managed airline in Africa. It couldn't be ascertained immediately as to what caused the crash of Boeing 737-8 Max plane which was delivered to the airline in November last year, according to records.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will also seek information from Boeing as well and Jet Airways, Spice Jet operating Boeing 737 Max aircraft following the Ethiopian plane crash, a senior official said.

