Fundraiser to raise $10 mn to help Harry, Meghan pay off mortgage closes after raising $110

A GoFundMe page to help the Duke and Duchess of Sussex pay off their mortgage died a premature death. The fundraiser campaign was started by one Anastasia Hanson from California after she watched Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey. The GoFundMe page was started to pay off their mortgage of $14.6 million for their California estate but was closed after raising a paltry $110. They were aiming to raise $10 million.

Hanson, 56, said that she started the fundraising effort because she seriously felt sorry for the royal couple. Prince Harry had told Winfrey in the interview that he was being cut off financially by Buckingham Palace.

The California resident who lives 25 minutes away from the royal couple's palatial estate said that when they came to the USA, they were without jobs and limited funds. "They've stated that they've had a very rough time, so this fundraiser is a way to give help, compassion, and love by paying their home loan in full," said Hanson to The Sun.

The online bid was started two days after the interview before being shut down on Saturday after just three donations. Hanson herself started the bid with $5, followed by 'a supporter' who donated $100, and an 'anonymous' person who donated $5.

The now closed page had read: "I am Anastasia Hanson of Ventura, California and I am raising funds to pay off the mortgage for the Montecito, California home of Harry and Meghan. Were 2 million supporters to donate just $5 each, the Goal is met and the loan can be paid off. After their interview, I was moved with compassion to help get their home paid off. As they are now financially independent, this will help and be a loving gift."

The fundraiser page now reads: "Campaign not found".

In the interview with Winfrey, Prince Harry said that he was forced to sign deals with Netflix and Spotify after he was cut off financially. "My family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us," he said.

The couple bought the nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom mansion in August for $14.65 million. Prince Harry had inherited what now amounts to around $13 million from his late mother, Princess Diana. Their Netflix deal is estimated to be around $100 million.

