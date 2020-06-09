George Floyd protests: Donald Trump rules out defunding of police

US President Donald Trump has ruled out defunding or dismantling the police departments in the American cities, saying members of the force risk their own lives to protect others. Trump's remark came on Monday amidst the growing demand from a section of the Americans to defund the police in the aftermath of the custodial death of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

"We won't be defunding our police, we won't be dismantling our police. We won't be disbanding our police, we won't be ending our police force in a city. I guess you might have some cities that want to try but it's going to be a very sad situation if they did because people are going to be protected," Trump said during a White House round table with the law enforcement officials from across the country.

Floyd, the 46-year-old victim from Houston, was handcuffed and pinned to the ground by the white police officer who kneeled on his neck as he gasped for breath on May 25 in Minneapolis. Floyd's death triggered nationwide violent protests with a section of the protesters resorting to looting and rioting across the country, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

In Minneapolis, Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged with the second-degree murder without intent, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, made his first court appearance. The court set him a bail of USD 1 million. The Democrats, opponents of President Trump and rights bodies have started demanding that the police be defunded in the wake of series of killings of African-Americans in the country.

Trump outrightly rejected any such move. "These people do a tremendous job of protecting citizens of our country. ..But whether they were paid or not, that's what they do. .They protect people, risk their own lives for people they've never seen before, people in many cases they don't know, he said.

Referring to the decline in crime rates as shown in the latest statistics, Trump said that the Police has done a fantastic job. "We have among the best numbers we've ever had in terms of recorded history certainly, but this has been a very strong year for less crime-let's put it that way-less crime; and there's a reason for less crime, that's because we have great law enforcement," Trump said, as he rejected the demands being made by his political opponents and rights bodies.

I am very proud of them. There won't be defunding, there won't be dismantling of our police and there are not going to be in the disbanding of our police. Our police have been letting us live in peace and we want to make sure we don't have any bad actors in there, Trump said.

Earlier, the White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that the President is appalled by the "Defund the Police" movement. "The fact that you have sitting congresswomen wanting to defund the police -- notably Rashida Tlaib; notably Biden advisor AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; former Clinton and Eric Holder spokesperson Brian Fallon wanting to defund our police across this country -- it is extraordinary, she said in response to a question.

