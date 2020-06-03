Business Today
George Floyd protests: Pentagon moves 1,600 US troops into Washington DC region

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said troops were on "heightened alert status" but "are not participating in defense support to civil authority operations."

Reuters        Last Updated: June 3, 2020  | 08:40 IST
Senior defense officials had said on Monday that units would be moving into the Washington region

The Pentagon has moved about 1,600 U.S. Army troops into the Washington, D.C., region, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, after several nights of violent protests in the city. "Active duty elements are postured on military bases in the National Capitol Region but are not in Washington, D.C.," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said in a statement.

He said the troops were on "heightened alert status" but "are not participating in defense support to civil authority operations." Senior defense officials had said on Monday that units would be moving into the Washington region.

The troops include military police and those with engineering capabilities, along with an infantry battalion, Hoffman said.

