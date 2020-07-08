Harvard, MIT sue Trump administration over foreign student visa row

Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have sued the Trump administration over its decision to revoke visas of foreign students taking online-only courses in the US this fall semester. According to the controversial order, the foreign students pursuing degrees in the US would be stripped of their US visas or risk deportation if their courses go entirely online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a lawsuit filed at the US District Court in Boston on Wednesday, the universities said that the order was "unlawful". The universities also sought a permanent injunction to bar the Department of Homeland Security and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from implementing the proposed order.

"The order came down without notice - its cruelty surpassed only by its recklessness. It appears that it was designed purposefully to place pressure on colleges and universities to open their on-campus classrooms for in-person instruction this fall, without regard to concerns for the health and safety of students, instructors, and others," said Harvard University President Larry Bacow.

"All students scheduled to study at a U.S. institution in the fall will be able to do so, though some will be required to study from abroad if their presence is not required for any in-person classes in the United States," an FAQ published by the Department of Homeland Security said.

