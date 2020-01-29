IKEA closes around 15 stores in China due to virus outbreak

Business Today
Coronavirus updates: IKEA has said that it is temporarily closing half of its 30 stores in China due to the deadly coronavirus claiming as many as 132 lives on Wednesday. Here's for more

Reuters        Last Updated: January 29, 2020  | 18:14 IST
Death toll due to Coronavirus rose to 132 in China

Sweden's IKEA, the world's biggest furniture retailer, said it was temporarily closing around half of its 30 stores in China as deaths in the country from the fast-spreading new coronavirus rose to 132 on Wednesday.

"In response to the Chinese government's call for efficient control of the spread of the disease IKEA China will from Jan. 29 temporarily close around half of the stores in China," it said in a statement. "Affected employees will stay at home until further notice with pay," it said.

Ingka Group last week closed its store in Wuhan, where the virus emerged last month. The company employs around 14,000 people in China.

