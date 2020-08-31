Business Today
Japan's ruling party LDP to select Shinzo Abe's successor on Sept 14

Abe, Japan's longest-serving premier, said on Friday he was resigning due to a worsening of a chronic illness, paving the way for an LDP leadership election

twitter-logoReuters | August 31, 2020 | Updated 12:51 IST
Japan PM Shinzo Abe

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will vote on Sept. 14 to select a new leader to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Jiji news agency reported on Monday.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving premier, said on Friday he was resigning due to a worsening of a chronic illness, paving the way for an LDP leadership election.

The LDP president is virtually guaranteed of being prime minister because of the party's majority in the lower house of parliament.

Tags: Japan | Japan PM | Shinzo Abe | Shinzo Abe resigns | Shinzo Abe quits as PM | Shinzo Abe health | Shinzo Abe health concerns | ruling party | LDP | Liberal Democratic Party | LDP president
