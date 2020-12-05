Jeff Bezos showcases rocket that will take first woman to Moon; watch video

NASA and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin are currently collaborating to develop technologies for the space agency's Artemis Program. Amazon Founder and CEO took to Instagram to share a video related to NASA's programme. The video has attracted many eyeballs and has left people quite intrigued.

For its Artemis Program, NASA has formally outlined a plan to return to the Moon's surface by 2024. The space agency plans to land, for the first time ever, a man and a woman together on the lunar surface. To develop technologies for this program, NASA is collaborating with a bunch of firms including Blue Origin.

Bezos shared footage of the rocket engine BE-7. He wrote in the caption, "will take the first woman to the surface of the Moon." Bezos also tried to explain the particulars of the rocket engine. He wrote, "The BE-7 is a high-performance, additively manufactured liquid hydrogen/liquid oxygen lunar landing engine with 10,000 lbf of thrust - deep throttling down to 2,000 lbf for a precise landing on the Moon," he added.

The Amazon CEO mentioned that the BE-7 rocket engine will power the company's lunar lander. Bezos explained that the video was shot during a test run that took place at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, US.

Here is a look at the clip:

Since being shared, the video has quickly garnered more than 5.7 lakh views and over 90,000 likes. It has also received hundreds of comments from people.

Also Read: Coronavirus vaccine update: Bharat Biotech's Covaxin launch likely in Q2 of 2021, no word on pricing yet

Also Read: COVID-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech's Covaxin enters Phase 3 trials