Joe Biden's Day-1 agenda: To reverse Trump's policies, restore US to WHO, Paris Agreement

United States President-elect Joe Biden is hours away from assuming office as his inauguration ceremony is about to kick off on January 20. Shortly after occupying the Oval Office, Biden will restore the US to the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organisation, according to his aides.

As soon as Biden takes charge, he will sign 17 orders and do away with outgoing President Donald Trump's policies on immigration, environment, economy and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden will end Trump's ban on visitors from several Muslim-majority countries and halt the construction of the US-Mexico border wall, his aides told international news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Biden "will take action -- not just to reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration -- but also to start moving our country forward," they said in a statement."

These actions are bold, begin the work of following through on President-elect Biden's promises to the American people, and, importantly, fall within the constitutional role for the President."

He will also set a mask mandate on federal properties to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, restore protections of valuable nature reserves removed by Donald Trump and seek freezes on evictions and protection for millions behind on their mortgages due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He intends to send a bill to Congress to revive immigration policies and pave the path for undocumented immigrants living in the US to gain citizenship.

Jeff Zients, the new president's point-man for fighting the pandemic, said Wednesday "starts a new day, a new, different approach to managing the country's response to COVID-19 crisis."

