No condom distribution in Tokyo Olympic village; alcohol allowed

The organising committee of Tokyo Olympics has listed out a few dos and don'ts for the participants. Among the list, breaking tradition, is the committee's refusal to distribute condoms. However, athletes will be allowed to bring in alcoholic beverages into the village to be consumed in their rooms. These are part of the committee's measures to ensure the safety of the athletes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Olympic committee said it will not distribute condoms to participants during their stay in the village but on their departure, as mentioned in a report in Japanese news agency Kyodo. This is a break from the recent Olympic tradition. Condoms have been distributed to participants since the 1988 Seoul Olympics to raise awareness of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome or AIDS.

Five organising bodies of the Olympic games including the Japanese and Tokyo metropolitan governments as well as the International Olympic Committee will soon decide how many spectators will be allowed at the venues. As per the daily, around 20,000 spectators might be allowed for the opening ceremony, scheduled for next month.

Number of spectators could be capped at 10,000, including both ticket holders from the general public and officials related to the games. But this number would be allowed only in areas that don't have a COVID-19 emergency. The same policy might apply to the Paralympics, scheduled to start on August 24.

Organising bodies are open to the possibility of no spectators but Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is batting for spectators.

A member of the Ugandan Olympic team tested positive for the virus upon arrival and was denied entry.

