Pak to raise issue of India's 'violation' of LoC at UN, OIC

Pakistan will raise the issue of India's "violation" of the Line of Control (LoC) at the United Nations and other international forums, a media said Tuesday, quoting sources.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by the top civil and military leadership, including Army chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, Geo TV reported.

"It was decided that the matter of Indian LoC violation be immediately raised at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the United Nations and with friendly countries," the news channel said, citing sources.

In a swift and precise air strike following the Pulwama attack, India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will make contact to raise the issue at international forums, sources added.

During the meeting, it was also decided that a joint session will be called to take the Parliament into confidence.

Qureshi briefed the participants of the meeting on the current situation in the wake of Indian air strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest camp in Pakistan early Tuesday.

Ahead of the meeting, Qureshi chaired an emergency consultative meeting at the Foreign Office.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, he said, Pakistan "holds the right to self-defence and a befitting response to Indian aggression."

